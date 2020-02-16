Global  

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin scores 700th career goal, becoming eighth in NHL to reach milestone

FOX Sports Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Alex Ovechkin scores 700th career goal, becoming just the eighth NHL player to reach that historic plateau

The greatest goal scorer of this generation just reached another legendary milestone
CBS Sports

Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin becomes 8th player with 700 goals

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has become the eighth player in NHL history to score 700 goals. The Washington Capitals star reached the milestone 4:50 into...
Seattle Times

carpenterr33

Goon Squad RT @ianoland: The Capitals mob Alex Ovechkin after he scores his 700th career goal 😢 https://t.co/Ixnr3j0lCP 6 minutes ago

bocaraton123456

devils35 Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin scores 700th career goal, but Devils win on late Damon Severson shot -… https://t.co/q14DUxIHTV 9 minutes ago

kc_austin_19

austin williams RT @ianoland: Alex Ovechkin scores goal number 700. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nick Jensen get the assists. The Capitals bench clears. The Devil… 9 minutes ago

capitals_fanly

Capitals Report Alex Ovechkin scores 700th goal with a blast #Caps https://t.co/ES2jOD9GSh https://t.co/ox8pTXRmbh 11 minutes ago

mcc_sportswire

MCCNewsDeskSports RT @AP_Sports: BREAKING: Capitals' Alex Ovechkin scores 700th career goal, becoming eighth in NHL to reach milestone 16 minutes ago

OilSlapped

OilSlapped RT @NBC4Sports: THIS IS 700! Alex Ovechkin scores his 700th career goal becoming the 8th player to ever reach that mark! Congrats to Ovi #C… 17 minutes ago

