Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Alex Ovechkin scores 700th career goal, becoming just the eighth NHL player to reach that historic plateau

Alex Ovechkin scores 700th career goal, becoming just the eighth NHL player to reach that historic plateau

CBS Sports Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
The greatest goal scorer of this generation just reached another legendary milestone
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Alex Ovechkin hits 700!

Alex Ovechkin hits 700! 03:48

 Alex Ovechkin joins an illustrious group as he becomes just the eighth player in NHL history to reach the 700-goal mark

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

SAP by the Numbers: Alex Ovechkin's road to 700 NHL goals [Video]SAP by the Numbers: Alex Ovechkin's road to 700 NHL goals

A statistical look at Alex Ovechkin reaching the 700-goal plateau and comparing his path to some of the NHL's greats who accomplished the feat

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:00Published

Alex Iafallo earns first career NHL hat trick [Video]Alex Iafallo earns first career NHL hat trick

Alex Iafallo opens the scoring, ties the game with a power-play goal and scores the overtime winner to complete his first career NHL hat trick name: Iafallo's first NHL hat trick

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Alex Ovechkin Scores Goal No. 700 in a Loss to the Devils

Ovechkin, 34, became the eighth N.H.L. player with 700 goals, and has Wayne Gretzky’s career record in his sights.
NYTimes.com

Alex Ovechkin scores 700th career goal; can he break Wayne Gretzky's record?

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scores 700th goal in his 1,143rd game; can he reach 895 to break Wayne Gretzky's record?
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.