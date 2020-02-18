🏀 SportCopy ⚾️ Rockets vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 22 predictions from advanced computer model… https://t.co/AflJ74PZBl 26 minutes ago LINEラインニュース Rockets vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 22 predictions from advanced computer model - CBS Sports https://t.co/NYkZUirf1s 3 hours ago K Dubb Rockets vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 22 predictions from advanced computer model https://t.co/xgCBpMJFvQ 6 hours ago K Dubb Rockets vs. Jazz odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 22 predictions from advanced computer model… https://t.co/cWmmMi82xf 7 hours ago SBR Sports Picks 🏀 #NBA #BettingPicks #NBATwitter ➡️ Rockets vs. Jazz 📲 #OneMission vs #TakeNote 🏀NBA Live Odds and Line History⬇️… https://t.co/M17SNS34Yo 7 hours ago