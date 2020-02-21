Global  

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3: Live Updates

Zee News Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
At the end of the second day's play, BJ Watling and Colin de Grandhomme were batting at the crease at their respective scores of 14* and 4*. 
News video: India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test: Trent Boult rocks India's batting on Day 3 | OneIndia News 02:33

 Team India find themselves in deep trouble at the close of play on day three of the wellington test against the new zealand. New Zealand speedster Trent Boult rocked India's top-order in the second innings before Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari showed some resilience to help India reach 144 for four...

IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top [Video]IND Vs NZ 2nd Test: Jamieson, openers put Kiwis on top

Seamer Kyle Jamieson took five for 45 as New Zealand dismissed India for 242 after tea on day one of the second and final Test on Saturday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch before consolidating their..

Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand [Video]Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand

Watch Team India Arrives at hagley oval at christchurch for 2nd match against New Zealand

India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 2: Live Updates

Having been reduced to 122 for five on the opening day, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant will look to steady India's ship and set a respectable first-innings...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian ExpressReuters IndiaDNA

NZ vs IND, 1st Test: Trent Boult's electrifying spell helps New Zealand end day three on top against India

Boult was easily New Zealand's stand-out bowler on the day as he picked up three key wickets for an expense of 27 runs from his 16 overs.
DNA

