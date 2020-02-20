Global  

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

IndiaTimes Saturday, 22 February 2020 ()
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of 1st Test between India and New Zealand
India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News

 Team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli would be looking to leave the disappointment of the ODI whitewash behind and aim to continue their in the Test cricket as they take on New Zealand in the opening game at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

India Vs NZ 1st Test: Virat's men on the backfoot; Jamieson shines on debut

Debutant Kyle Jamieson picked up three wickets on the 1st day of the 1st test match against India to give the hosts a clear advantage at the end of the day. India are reeling at 122 runs for the loss..

Credit: HT Digital Content

India vs NZ 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News

Team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli would be looking to leave the disappointment of the ODI whitewash behind and aim to continue their in the Test cricket as they take on New Zealand in the..

Credit: Oneindia


1st Test Live: Ishant ends Taylor's stay

Check live cricket score, scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary of 1st Test match between India and New Zealand on Times of India.
IndiaTimes

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score Updates: India look to stage comeback


Indian Express


HT Sports #INDvNZ | DRS to the rescue! De Grandhomme adjudged LBW out, but the replays showed it was missing the stumps. Fol… https://t.co/cSw2hb6l6z 1 minute ago

Firstpost Sports The DRS rescues Colin de Grandhomme as he successfully reverses a leg before decision given in India's favour by Al… https://t.co/HEKvsQRgFD 1 minute ago

CricketNDTV Good review for NZ as replays show that the ball was going down the leg. De Grandhomme survives! #INDvNZ #NZvIND… https://t.co/09frxGIwSy 2 minutes ago

pawan kumar India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Bumrah, Ishant wreak havoc, NZ 7 wickets down – cricket https://t.co/ANSvXkDpyG 3 minutes ago

CricketNDTV DRS Time! De Grandhomme has been given out LBW but has reviewed the decision #INDvNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND #INDvsNZ LI… https://t.co/3yR5TCaVUz 4 minutes ago

TOI Sports #INDvsNZTestCricket #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ @ImIshant has Southee caught by @MdShami11 at fine leg 🏏 New Zealand 225/7 o… https://t.co/7lqJezkgZB 7 minutes ago

CricketCountry #INDvNZ | #NZvIND | 3rdTest OUT! Southee flicks it uppishly but towards fine leg. Shami runs in and takes it. The… https://t.co/jCtNq6mGq3 7 minutes ago

India.com #INDvNZ | #NZvIND | 3rdTest OUT! Southee flicks it uppishly but towards fine leg. Shami runs in and takes it. The… https://t.co/v5v6i4VSUV 7 minutes ago

