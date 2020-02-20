Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

HT Sports #INDvNZ | DRS to the rescue! De Grandhomme adjudged LBW out, but the replays showed it was missing the stumps. Fol… https://t.co/cSw2hb6l6z 1 minute ago Firstpost Sports The DRS rescues Colin de Grandhomme as he successfully reverses a leg before decision given in India's favour by Al… https://t.co/HEKvsQRgFD 1 minute ago CricketNDTV Good review for NZ as replays show that the ball was going down the leg. De Grandhomme survives! #INDvNZ #NZvIND… https://t.co/09frxGIwSy 2 minutes ago pawan kumar India vs New Zealand Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Bumrah, Ishant wreak havoc, NZ 7 wickets down – cricket https://t.co/ANSvXkDpyG 3 minutes ago CricketNDTV DRS Time! De Grandhomme has been given out LBW but has reviewed the decision #INDvNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND #INDvsNZ LI… https://t.co/3yR5TCaVUz 4 minutes ago TOI Sports #INDvsNZTestCricket #INDvsNZ #INDvNZ @ImIshant has Southee caught by @MdShami11 at fine leg 🏏 New Zealand 225/7 o… https://t.co/7lqJezkgZB 7 minutes ago CricketCountry #INDvNZ | #NZvIND | 3rdTest OUT! Southee flicks it uppishly but towards fine leg. Shami runs in and takes it. The… https://t.co/jCtNq6mGq3 7 minutes ago India.com #INDvNZ | #NZvIND | 3rdTest OUT! Southee flicks it uppishly but towards fine leg. Shami runs in and takes it. The… https://t.co/v5v6i4VSUV 7 minutes ago