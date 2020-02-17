Global  

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Anthony Joshua excited for rivals' rematch, talks to people about fight at airport

talkSPORT Saturday, 22 February 2020
Anthony Joshua is clearly looking forward to Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2. The heavyweights collide in Las Vegas tonight, live on talkSPORT, with the WBC world title at stake. AJ holds the other three major belts, WBA, IBF & WBO, and is eyeing the final piece of his ‘undisputed’ puzzle. The Brit has spent […]
 Tyson Fury has risked sacrificing his renowned speed and agility by weighing in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday's rematch. The Briton looked fleshy as he hit 19st 7lbs on the scales, a huge three stone heavier than Wilder, who weighed in...

A look at the stats behind the fight, as Tyson Fury weighs in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday’s rematch in Las Vegas.

Boxing heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder weigh-in heavier than their controversial first bout that ended in a draw ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas.

Tyson Fury has claimed the he knows the real reason Deontay Wilder parted ways with promoter Lou DiBella in early 2019. Last month, DiBella came out and declared...
Anthony Joshua has not travelled to Las Vegas to watch this week's Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch and was instead welcomed with open arms as he returned...
