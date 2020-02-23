Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Predators send Salomaki to Maple Leafs for defenseman Harpur

Predators send Salomaki to Maple Leafs for defenseman Harpur

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have acquired defenseman Ben Harpur from Toronto in exchange for forward Miikka Salomaki. The Predators announced the trade Saturday night, less than 30 minutes before their game against Columbus. Nashville needed help on defense, and the 25-year-old Harpur has played 103 career NHL games, all with Ottawa, after […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marketprdaily

marketprdaily Predators send Salomaki to Maple Leafs for defenceman Harpur https://t.co/w1LZ97fLf0 20 minutes ago

marketprdaily

marketprdaily Predators send Salomaki to Maple Leafs for defenceman Harpur https://t.co/unSJI651cx 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.