Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > McBride, Knapp lead Cornell past Brown 63-46

McBride, Knapp lead Cornell past Brown 63-46

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Terrance McBride and Bryan Knapp scored 17 points apiece and Cornell surprised Brown with a 63-45 win on Saturday night. Kobe Dickson added 10 points for the Big Red (6-17, 3-7 Ivy League), which halted a four-game losing streak. Tamenang Choh had 13 points to lead Brown (13-10, 6-4) and Jaylan […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

McBride, Knapp lead Cornell past Brown 63-46

errance McBride and Bryan Knapp scored 17 points apiece and Cornell surprised Brown with a 63-45 win
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.