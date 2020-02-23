U-23 Quarters: Mumbai's Minad Manjrekar thanks Oz pace ace Thommo after fifer v Puducherry

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Though the Mumbai Cricket Association-IDBI Federal Life Insurance Bowling Foundation scheme ended four years ago, it is still reaping rewards. Mumbai U-23 pacer Minad Manjrekar, who has benefited from a one-month training stint in Queensland under the watchful eyes of the Australian pace legend Jeff Thomson four years ago, on... 👓 View full article

