Thibaut Courtois bizarrely pulls his hands away from shot to concede goal as Levante stun Real Madrid and ensure Barcelona stay top

talkSPORT Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
After a woeful start to his Real Madrid career, Thibaut Courtois has been winning over fans with his displays in 2019/20. LaLiga’s most expensive goalkeeper after his £35million move from Chelsea in 2018, the Belgian has kept 11 clean sheets and has largely been an assured presence for Real this season. But the former Chelsea […]
Las Vegas real estate agents learn self-defense after recent open house burglary [Video]Las Vegas real estate agents learn self-defense after recent open house burglary

Las Vegas real estate agents are taking their safety into their own hands after a recent burglary at an open house in Summerlin.

Lights FC ready for Real Madrid and Barcelona match-up in Las Vegas [Video]Lights FC ready for Real Madrid and Barcelona match-up in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Lights FC says having a local soccer team may be helping attract international attention. "I think what the lights have proven is that this is a soccer community. And we are growing in..

Levante 1-0 Real Madrid: Title hopefuls fall to first defeat since October

Real Madrid spurn the chance to go back above Barcelona at the top of La Liga as mid-table Levante inflicted their first defeat since October.
Morales stunner ends Real Madrid’s long unbeaten league run at Levante

Levante captain Jose Luis Morales’ stunning finish saw Real Madrid lose 1-0 at Ciutat de Valencia as Eden Hazard limped off during the second half.
