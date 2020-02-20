Global  

Hockey Night in Canada: Bruins vs. Canucks

CBC.ca Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Watch live on television and online as the Vancouver Canucks host the Boston Bruins on Hockey Night on Canada.
