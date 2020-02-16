Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2: David Haye mocked for ‘wearing dressing gown’ as TV broadcast pundit
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () David Haye’s attire was questioned by boxing fans on social media during the early stages of the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch broadcast on Saturday night. The former two-weight world champion was working as a pundit for BT Sport on the pay-per-view event, and quickly captured some attention himself. David Haye wearing his dresssing […]
Former undisputed heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis has rubbished claims Tyson Fury isn’t powerful enough to stop Deontay Wilder. Fury and Wilder meet... talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star •BBC Sport •Denver Post