Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2: David Haye mocked for ‘wearing dressing gown’ as TV broadcast pundit

talkSPORT Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
David Haye’s attire was questioned by boxing fans on social media during the early stages of the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch broadcast on Saturday night. The former two-weight world champion was working as a pundit for BT Sport on the pay-per-view event, and quickly captured some attention himself. David Haye wearing his dresssing […]
 Boxing heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder weigh-in heavier than their controversial first bout that ended in a draw ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas.

