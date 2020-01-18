Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > UFC Auckland: Dan Hooker beats Paul Felder in violent UFC Auckland main event

UFC Auckland: Dan Hooker beats Paul Felder in violent UFC Auckland main event

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
UFC Auckland: Dan Hooker beats Paul Felder in violent UFC Auckland main eventDan Hooker remains unbeaten in the UFC in Auckland.The Kiwi lightweight went through five brutal rounds against American counterpart Paul Felder, coming away with a split decision on the judges' scorecards. A potential fight of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246 [Video]Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246

The 38-year-old McGregor (21-4-0) is the headliner for the main event against 36-year-old Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (36-13-0, 1 no contest). Former champion Holly Holm (12-5-0), 38, is fighting against..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UFC Auckland: Dan Hooker and Paul Felder drop hostilities to honour Māori customs ahead of main event bout

UFC Auckland: Dan Hooker and Paul Felder drop hostilities to honour Māori customs ahead of main event boutWhatever bad blood there may be between Dan Hooker and Paul Felder, it has nothing on the pair's respect to observe and participate in cultural traditions. The...
New Zealand Herald

UFC Auckland live: Fight card, fight times, how to watch and live streaming for UFC Fight Night 168

UFC Auckland live: Fight card, fight times, how to watch and live streaming for UFC Fight Night 168Follow all the action from the UFC's return to New Zealand, culminating in the main event between Dan Hooker and Paul Felder. Scroll down for everything you need...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cynosure_beats

ⓜⓐⓔⓢⓣⓡⓞ 🔥🔥 RT @UFCNews: #UFCAuckland Official Result: Dan Hooker (@DanTheHangMan) (48-47, 48-47) def Paul Felder (48-47) by split decision. Live Resu… 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.