UFC Auckland: Dan Hooker beats Paul Felder in violent UFC Auckland main event

Whatever bad blood there may be between Dan Hooker and Paul Felder, it has nothing on the pair's respect to observe and participate in cultural traditions. The...

UFC Auckland live: Fight card, fight times, how to watch and live streaming for UFC Fight Night 168 Follow all the action from the UFC's return to New Zealand, culminating in the main event between Dan Hooker and Paul Felder. Scroll down for everything you need...

New Zealand Herald 8 hours ago



