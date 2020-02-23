Global  

UMBC battles past Vermont 66-64 as Catamounts miss 3 at end

Seattle Times Sunday, 23 February 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — K.J. Jackson scored UMBC’s last eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers and the Retrievers tripped up Vermont 66-64 Saturday night, snapping the Catamounts’ 12-game win streak. Jackson finished with 18 points, making four of five 3-pointers, R.J. Eytle-Rock added eight points with eight rebounds and seven assists for the Retrievers, […]
