Hurricanes turn to Zamboni driver as emergency goalie

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

TORONTO (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to use an emergency goaltender against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night after both of their netminders left with injuries. David Ayres, who works as a Zamboni driver for the Toronto Marlies, served as the emergency goalie. The 42-year-old Ayres was forced into action in Marlies […] 👓 View full article



