Stanley shoots Duke past Hokies Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Cassius Stanley scored 21 points and made a season-high five 3-pointers to help No. 6 Duke beat Virginia Tech 88-64 Cassius Stanley scored 21 points and made a season-high five 3-pointers to help No. 6 Duke beat Virginia Tech 88-64 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this