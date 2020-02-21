Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Boxing fans stunned by giant 6ft 6ins fighter dwarfing 11 stone opponent on undercard

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Boxing fans stunned by giant 6ft 6ins fighter dwarfing 11 stone opponent on undercard

talkSPORT Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Sebastian Fundora captured the attention of boxing fans during his fight on the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch undercard. The 6ft 6ins fighter stunned his new wider audience who struggled to fathom his ability to fight in the 11 stone (154lbs) super-welterweight division. Fundora is just one inch shorter than WBC heavyweight champion Wilder […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tyson Fury a stone heavier for fight with Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury a stone heavier for fight with Deontay Wilder 00:50

 Tyson Fury has risked sacrificing his renowned speed and agility by weighing in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday's rematch. The Briton looked fleshy as he hit 19st 7lbs on the scales, a huge three stone heavier than Wilder, who weighed in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia [Video]Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua. According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. He said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia [Video]Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua. According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. He said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Top Rank Boxing Play-by-Play Man Joe Tessitore Critiques Tyson Fury’s Work in WWE

Top Rank Boxing Play-by-Play Man Joe Tessitore Critiques Tyson Fury’s Work in WWEJoe Tessitore will be calling Saturday’s action for Tyson Fury’s very real fight with Deontay Wilder, a rematch of their Dec. 1, 2018 bout that resulted in a...
The Wrap Also reported by •Daily Star

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Anthony Joshua watches Wilder’s last two KOs and gives his reaction

Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder is one of the biggest possible boxing matches that could happen in 2020. Although it looks unlikely due to the fact AJ has two...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarUSATODAY.com

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.