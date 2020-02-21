Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Boxing fans stunned by giant 6ft 6ins fighter dwarfing 11 stone opponent on undercard
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Sebastian Fundora captured the attention of boxing fans during his fight on the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury rematch undercard. The 6ft 6ins fighter stunned his new wider audience who struggled to fathom his ability to fight in the 11 stone (154lbs) super-welterweight division. Fundora is just one inch shorter than WBC heavyweight champion Wilder […]
Tyson Fury has risked sacrificing his renowned speed and agility by weighing in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday's rematch. The Briton looked fleshy as he hit 19st 7lbs on the scales, a huge three stone heavier than Wilder, who weighed in...
Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder is one of the biggest possible boxing matches that could happen in 2020. Although it looks unlikely due to the fact AJ has two... talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star •USATODAY.com