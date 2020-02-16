Global  

Neymar will miss Brazil carnival

Mid-Day Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
*Rio De Janeiro:* Neymar revealed that he will not be travelling to Brazil for the carnival season after receiving criticism for attending in previous years while injured. "It is with immense joy that I won't be going to carnival in 2020," the Paris Saint-Germain forward said in a video on Instagram.
"This is good, no...
