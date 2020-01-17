Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Crystal Palace news: Milivojevic absence explained, Bruce's admission, winter break benefit

Crystal Palace news: Milivojevic absence explained, Bruce's admission, winter break benefit

Football.london Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Crystal Palace news: Milivojevic absence explained, Bruce's admission, winter break benefitCrystal Palace claimed a first win in 2020 in the Premier League as Patrick van Aanholt's goal proved to be the difference for the Eagles against Newcastle at Selhurst Park
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pep Guardiola: We did everything we could to win [Video]Pep Guardiola: We did everything we could to win

Pep Guardiola tried to shrug off Manchester City's frustrating draw with Crystal Palace after claiming the champions "did everything" they could to win. City looked to have snatched victory in a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published

Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Crystal Palace [Video]Premier League match preview: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Premier League match preview for Manchester City against Crystal Palace.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Crystal Palace news: Italian director speaks on failed January transfer, Eagles loanee's message

Crystal Palace news: Italian director speaks on failed January transfer, Eagles loanee's messageCrystal Palace are without a game this weekend amid the Premier League winter break, with the Eagles not in action again until they face Newcastle on February 22
Football.london

3 shots: "Flair-driven" Crystal Palace target dazzles yet again - opinion

Crystal Palace target Ebere Eze starred for QPR once again in their 4-2 win over Stoke.
Football FanCast Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

TheEaglesAddict

Eagles Addict Crystal Palace news: Milivojevic absence explained, Bruce's admission, winter break benefit |… https://t.co/cdlhLKjFrO 27 minutes ago

EPLmostread

EPL Most Views in 24 hours Crystal Palace lineup vs Newcastle confirmed: Benteke starts, but no Milivojevic for the Eagles… https://t.co/NOci0H3N5n 14 hours ago

nufcnews2019

Newcastle United News Crystal Palace lineup vs Newcastle confirmed: Benteke starts, but no Milivojevic for the Eagles… https://t.co/EmKbUrvnwf 15 hours ago

AdvertiserCPFC

Crystal Palace FC News No Luka Milivojevic for Crystal Palace this afternoon https://t.co/QhCtWYHTjg 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.