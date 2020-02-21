Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Former Anthony Joshua opponent Charles Martin scores one-punch KO of Gerald Washington on undercard
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Charles Martin knocked out Gerald Washington in dramatic fashion on the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury undercard. The former IBF champion was dethroned by Anthony Joshua in 2016, but is now once again on the comeback trail. After six unentertaining rounds, one single left hand ended proceedings. The bout was an IBF eliminator which means […]
Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua. According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. He said putting regular fights in Saudi Arabia “kills the sport.” Fury will put his unbeaten record on the...
