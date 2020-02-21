Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Former Anthony Joshua opponent Charles Martin scores one-punch KO of Gerald Washington on undercard

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Former Anthony Joshua opponent Charles Martin scores one-punch KO of Gerald Washington on undercard

talkSPORT Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Charles Martin knocked out Gerald Washington in dramatic fashion on the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury undercard. The former IBF champion was dethroned by Anthony Joshua in 2016, but is now once again on the comeback trail. After six unentertaining rounds, one single left hand ended proceedings. The bout was an IBF eliminator which means […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia 00:32

 Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua. According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. He said putting regular fights in Saudi Arabia “kills the sport.” Fury will put his unbeaten record on the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia [Video]Tyson Fury's Promoter Says Fight Against Anthony Joshua Shouldn't Be In Saudi Arabia

Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua. According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. He said..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Fury v Wilder: Tale of the tape [Video]Fury v Wilder: Tale of the tape

A look at the stats behind the fight, as Tyson Fury weighs in a stone heavier than his first WBC heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder for Saturday’s rematch in Las Vegas.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Anthony Joshua excited for rivals’ rematch, talks to people about fight at airport

Anthony Joshua is clearly looking forward to Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2. The heavyweights collide in Las Vegas tonight, live on talkSPORT, with the WBC world...
talkSPORT Also reported by •CBS SportsUSATODAY.comDaily Star

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton says Tyson Fury will beat Deontay Wilder on points – but then he has to face Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury will take Deontay Wilder’s WBC crown on Saturday night, but he must fight Anthony Joshua next, Ricky Hatton believes. Fury and Wilder will finally...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MahdiEssa7i

Mahdi RT @saintsebaztian: If Deontay Wilder knocks out Tyson Fury I’ll PayPal everyone who Follows / RTs £20. #WilderFury2 https://t.co/xXmF5IYDFz 4 seconds ago

lowkey_k93

8💜24💛 TMC 🏁 RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Deontay Wilder seeks his 11th successful WBC title defense while Tyson Fury seeks to become the 2nd heavyweight to win a… 4 seconds ago

setiawan6666

Stream HD HEAVYWEIGHT - MEN WBC Title (World) | Live Stream ⏬⏬ Wilder D. vs Fury T. Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 🔴Watch Li… https://t.co/cZFPJOq9U0 4 seconds ago

BeinSportsHD15

Bein Sports HD Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 Live Stream Free Online On TV . . GO Live 🔴 -> https://t.co/kQQJ38qQZH GO Live 🔴 -… https://t.co/4HPWSW6vAQ 5 seconds ago

blessing_wo

Blessing 🎄 Are U Finding it difficult to watch the fight Live, click on my pinned tweet ( @blessing_wo) to watch Live Now Rou… https://t.co/PS7biLc19V 5 seconds ago

AhmedChams8

@AhmedChams Watch Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 online Stream for FREE! #wildervsfury2 #WilderFury https://t.co/ewbOf7BEd4 7 seconds ago

hunnneyy

brandon RT @espn: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have their own ways of getting in the zone 👑😂 Stream #WilderFury2 on ESPN+ ▶️ https://t.co/mqDaw5q… 10 seconds ago

linhamacario

Europa Live 🔭 Come on 🏆 Watch Fight(HQ) Live Stream Watch here https://t.co/rLA3qx9ijb Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury Live Str… https://t.co/jiGOrpBKyT 10 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.