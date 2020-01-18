Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > UFC Auckland: Dan Hooker, Paul Felder taken to hospital after wild fight in UFC Auckland main event

UFC Auckland: Dan Hooker, Paul Felder taken to hospital after wild fight in UFC Auckland main event

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
UFC Auckland: Dan Hooker, Paul Felder taken to hospital after wild fight in UFC Auckland main eventAfter battling for 25 minutes in the UFC octagon, the damage showed on the faces of Kiwi Dan Hooker and his American counterpart Paul Felder. While they waited for ring announcer Bruce Buffer to read out the decision, the wounds...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246 [Video]Conor McGregor Returns Tonight UFC 246

The 38-year-old McGregor (21-4-0) is the headliner for the main event against 36-year-old Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone (36-13-0, 1 no contest). Former champion Holly Holm (12-5-0), 38, is fighting against..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

UFC Auckland: Dan Hooker and Paul Felder drop hostilities to honour Māori customs ahead of main event bout

UFC Auckland: Dan Hooker and Paul Felder drop hostilities to honour Māori customs ahead of main event boutWhatever bad blood there may be between Dan Hooker and Paul Felder, it has nothing on the pair's respect to observe and participate in cultural traditions. The...
New Zealand Herald

Who should be next for Dan Hooker and Paul Felder?

Will Hooker get a top-five opponent when he returns to the Octagon after defeating Felder?
ESPN Also reported by •CBS Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

donx13

shadynasty RT @MMAjunkie: Dan Hooker, Paul Felder hospitalized after UFC on ESPN+ 26 'Fight of the Night' https://t.co/Jqs1amA0BF 1 minute ago

MMAjunkie

MMA Junkie Dan Hooker, Paul Felder hospitalized after UFC on ESPN+ 26 'Fight of the Night' https://t.co/Jqs1amA0BF 8 minutes ago

MMAHWatch

MMA Hype Watch RT @MMAjunkie: UFC on ESPN+ 26 results: Dan Hooker edges Paul Felder in brutal slugfest https://t.co/qAiJCfJdTv 19 minutes ago

MMA_BETS

MMA-BETS.com UFC Auckland live blog: Paul Felder vs. Dan Hooker https://t.co/YWG50uiDqW https://t.co/TRiTWJEeWr 36 minutes ago

MMAjunkie

MMA Junkie UFC on ESPN+ 26 results: Dan Hooker edges Paul Felder in brutal slugfest https://t.co/qAiJCfJdTv 38 minutes ago

AReySportsNews

Aydin Reyhan RT @MMAjunkie: Dan Hooker, Paul Felder hospitalized after 'Fight of the Night' #UFCAuckland https://t.co/6kxLwatX2d 39 minutes ago

combatMeraki

Combat News 🥊 #Combat Dan Hooker and Paul Felder transported to hospital following UFC Auckland Fight of the Night https://t.co/aUzXeZqOXS 50 minutes ago

CRMann78

NYPD Blue RT @marcgoddard_uk: Paul Felder & Dan Hooker - you make my job easier. It’s all for & about you. 2 athletes, fighters & gentlemen. An amazi… 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.