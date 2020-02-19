Global  

U.N.L.V. Ends San Diego State’s Unbeaten Streak

Sunday, 23 February 2020
With 26 consecutive wins, the fourth-ranked Aztecs had been the final undefeated men’s team.
UNLV ends No. 4 San Diego State’s perfect season with 66-63 road win

UNLV ends No. 4 San Diego State’s perfect season with 66-63 road winStunning San Diego State, the nation's last remaining unbeaten team, UNLV held off a late surge, topping the Aztecs 66-63. The loss likely hurts San Diego...
FOX Sports

San Diego State, last unbeaten team in college basketball, loses first game to UNLV

In one of the biggest upsets of the 2019-20 college basketball season, previously unbeaten San Diego State was upset by .500 team UNLV on Saturday.
USATODAY.com

TribSports

Tribune-ReviewSports UNLV plays spoiler, ends San Diego State's unbeaten season https://t.co/Ufe1Z0KsJL 2 minutes ago

3reads

From 3 @ 3 Day starts with #1 Baylor Bears losing to #3 Kansas Jayhawks &ends with #2 Gonzaga losing to #23 BYU with #4 San Di… https://t.co/xSls7BSDxa 3 minutes ago

SIMPSONSFAN350z

Retro Fitness Doug No. 4 San Diego State's 26-game win streak ends https://t.co/pZmJoy92J4 3 minutes ago

garjunp

Azzubhai U.N.L.V. Ends San Diego State’s Unbeaten Streak by BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS https://t.co/jRAVVahMJr https://t.co/bjGNMFjuK8 6 minutes ago

LiamRGreene

Dr. Greene RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Each of the nation's two longest active win streaks entering today have come to an end. (1) Baylor's 23-game win streak… 23 minutes ago

ArtieNBCSD

Artie Ojeda Question. If San Diego State ends up a 2 seed in the West (like we all would prefer), where would they likely play… https://t.co/3UcWEtmXFa 27 minutes ago

gajyxofuwapi

Tashinah Goalby "U.N.L.V. Ends San Diego State’s Unbeaten Streak" by BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS via NYT https://t.co/BRt3ppMNrh #news https://t.co/Y7Ippv1gvI 34 minutes ago

genadamedia

genadamedia UNLV ends No. 4 San Diego State's perfect season with 66-63 road win | FOX COLLEGE HOOPS HIGHLIGHTS https://t.co/Pc8AncWwXt 35 minutes ago

