Charles Martin wins via TKO over Gerald Washington in the 6th round | PBC on FOX

Watch the finishes from Emanuel Navarrete vs. Jeo Santisima and Charles Martin vs. Gerald Washington in the final bouts before the rematch between Deontay Wilder...

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Former Anthony Joshua opponent Charles Martin scores one-punch KO of Gerald Washington on undercard Charles Martin knocked out Gerald Washington in dramatic fashion on the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury undercard. The former IBF champion was dethroned by Anthony...

talkSPORT 5 hours ago



