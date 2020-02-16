Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Happy to see him do so well': Jason Gillespie reveals key factors behind Ishant Sharma's Wellington Test success

'Happy to see him do so well': Jason Gillespie reveals key factors behind Ishant Sharma's Wellington Test success

DNA Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
'Happy to see him do so well': Jason Gillespie reveals key factors behind Ishant Sharma's 5-wicket haul in Wellington Test
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published < > Embed
News video: Will comeback on 3rd day of Test match Ishant Sharma

Will comeback on 3rd day of Test match Ishant Sharma 01:19

 Will comeback on 3rd day of Test match Ishant Sharma

Recent related news from verified sources

Ishant Sharma passes fitness test; to join team IN NZ

Senior India fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Saturday passed the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and will now join the team in New Zealand...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Kuroza09

🖤くろ みこ🖤 ใกล้จะสอบแล้วยังไม่ได้แตะหนังสือเลย😂😂 RT @juselina_7724: A little bit late but- Happy Zizel's Celebration Day❤ Argh, i can't paint watercolor as well as Touchlit 🙁 Well, maybe… 4 seconds ago

iScopesy

HR ll Scopesy UPDATE: They pulled me aside and tested every bag (as expected) haha on a serious note I’m really really happy they… https://t.co/AKiUFspB9l 5 seconds ago

fairyysope

luna⁷☆ #WeLoveYouJin RT @jjongvante: we gon change, do you hear the resignation in this as well? there's tons of hope too, "the lights illuminating your eyes, t… 19 seconds ago

_xiudarling

🦋Xiumin’s Elsa❄️디안❤️ RT @babyxmn: seeing the happy you would also make me so so happy. Minseok's answer, handwritten!: To **noona, EX0's everlasting star>.< I… 20 seconds ago

EdenianKnight

Jadenis RT @HazelCh98: HAPPY BIRTHDAY @EdenianKnight !!! HOPE U HAVE BEEN WELL AND HAVE A WONDERFUL BIRTHDAY 🎂 https://t.co/t5uohLN5lO 23 seconds ago

oneganii

Kali💙✨ RT @haikaiya: anyone else just feeling incredibly proud of hinata?? my heart is full i’m so happy for him.. he grew into a strong and all-r… 33 seconds ago

TheQueerReview

The Queer Review🏳️‍🌈 RT @GregScarnici: Just saw @drewdroege in Happy Birthday Doug and it’s truly a tour de force performance. So many brilliantly executed cha… 36 seconds ago

edritt7

Erin Ritter Still have 14 minutes so I decided to let social media know that I didn't forget about @amanda__gregory today! I se… https://t.co/CvWAyYM9bp 44 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.