NHL notebook: Caps’ Ovechkin scores 700th goal in loss

Reuters Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin became the eighth member of the NHL's 700-goal club on Saturday after scoring 4:50 into the third period during a 3-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J.
Caps' Ovechkin collects goal No. 700 against Devils

Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin joins Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr, Brett Hull, Marcel Dionne, Phil Esposito and Mike Gartner as the only NHL players...
ESPN

Alex Ovechkin Scores Goal No. 700 in a Loss to the Devils

Ovechkin, 34, became the eighth N.H.L. player with 700 goals, and has Wayne Gretzky’s career record in his sights.
NYTimes.com

