Brendan Rodgers makes penalty claim as Pep Guardiola praises Leicester City after Man City clash

8 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid 00:52 Pep Guardiola was grateful for a tough workout after his Manchester City side edged out Leicester 1-0 in their dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid. A trip away to face a side just one place below them in the Premier League was a stiff examination just...