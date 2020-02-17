Sport24.co.za | Women's Euro 2021 to kick off at Old Trafford

Global  

Women's Euro 2021 to kick off at Old Trafford

Sunday, 23 February 2020
England will kick off the 2021 women's European Championship at Old Trafford as part of an ambitious target to sell 700,000 tickets for the event.
Old Trafford to stage opening match of Women’s Euro 2021

Old Trafford will host the opening fixture of the Women’s Euro 2021, the Football Association has announced.
England’s women to open Euro 2021 at Old Trafford

LONDON (AP) — The 2021 Women’s European Championship will open at Old Trafford featuring host England, UEFA announced on Sunday with 500 days to go until the...
