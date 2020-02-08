Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > The two changes Wales must make for Six Nations showdown with England at Twickenham

The two changes Wales must make for Six Nations showdown with England at Twickenham

Wales Online Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
The two changes Wales must make for Six Nations showdown with England at TwickenhamWales fell to their second defeat of this Six Nations, but there aren't too many selection options for Wayne Pivac
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Wayne Pivac: there were lots of big moments

Wayne Pivac: there were lots of big moments 00:57

 Wales post-match press conference with head coach Wayne Pivac and captain Alun Wyn Jones after 27-23 Guinness Six Nations defeat to France in Cardiff.

Recent related videos from verified sources

England reignite Six Nations hopes after victory against Scotland [Video]England reignite Six Nations hopes after victory against Scotland

England defied the treacherous conditions brought to Murrayfield by Storm Ciara to edge Scotland 13-6 and relaunch their Guinness Six Nations title quest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Wayne Pivac and Alun Wyn Jones reflect on Wales' Six Nations defeat to Ireland [Video]Wayne Pivac and Alun Wyn Jones reflect on Wales' Six Nations defeat to Ireland

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and captain Alun Wyn Jones speak at the press conference following their defeat to Ireland in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Farrell set to stick with O'Mahony for massive England showdown

Farrell set to stick with O'Mahony for massive England showdownAndy Farrell is expected to keep faith with Peter O'Mahony and name the same starting Ireland team that beat Wales for Sunday's Six Nations clash against...
Belfast Telegraph

England v Ireland: How well do you know their Six Nations rivalry?

Ahead of England and Ireland's Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Sunday, test your knowledge with this quiz looking back at their rivalry in the tournament.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rugbynews2020

rugbynews2020 The two changes Wales must make for Six Nations showdown with England at Twickenham - Rugby Union News… https://t.co/604iomsD3I 4 minutes ago

WalesRugby

WalesOnline Rugby The two changes Wales must make for Six Nations showdown with England at Twickenham | Graham Price https://t.co/oMrUxjoIp9 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.