Boxing: Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder in seventh round technical knockout

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 23 February 2020
Boxing: Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder in seventh round technical knockoutTyson Fury is a heavyweight champion once again, dominating Deontay Wilder in their title rematch before Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.Fury, the boxer in the first fight, turned puncher as he dropped Wilder...
Fury beats Wilder in heavyweight rematch

Fury beats Wilder in heavyweight rematch 05:50

 British boxer Tyson Fury has beaten American fighter Deontay Wilder in their WBC heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas.

Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title

Tyson Fury produced a stunning performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to finally win the WBC world heavyweight title. Fourteen months on from his controversial draw with Wilder –..

Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title, wins by TKO in 7th

Tyson Fury wins the WBC heavyweight title after defeating Deontay Wilder by technical knock-out in the seventh round.

Fury drops Wilder twice, finishes job in Round 7

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder by TKO in the seventh round when Wilder's corner threw in the towel.
How social media reacted to Wilder v Fury II

Tyson Fury powered up the Las Vegas lights with a brutal display of boxing, stopping Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to win the WBC heavyweight championship...
Lisa Lisa Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder in world title fight in Las Vegas 👊🏼 https://t.co/eodc5UHpWc 7 seconds ago

jason gill This man is a breath of fresh air to boxing .. battled his own demons and vibes back to deliver the goods . Gypsy m… https://t.co/01nvG2MY5I 42 seconds ago

Nick Kalikas Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder via TKO https://t.co/n0WpZnV1A1 #WilderFury2 🥊 Opening Betting Odds For… https://t.co/px6X82R7GS 54 seconds ago

Dipesh Shah Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder: 'an unbeaten champion reduced to tatters' https://t.co/OLYKGKEfVA 2 minutes ago

Newton Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder in world title fight in Las Vegas https://t.co/5bbUHNkNw2 4 minutes ago

Darren Dee RT @_PaulHayward: Tyson Fury demolishes Deontay Wilder with one of British boxing's great victories. My verdict https://t.co/BKZuAlPWMM 5 minutes ago

Chief RT @TMZ: Tyson Fury Licks Deontay Wilder, Beats Him Too https://t.co/Iq8eYo6JAX 5 minutes ago

Chris Maddocks Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder in world title fight in Las Vegas - https://t.co/OQ9tRGWlkP Wow! Incredible fight... 5 minutes ago

