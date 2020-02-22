Jose Luis Morales strikes as Levante down Real Madrid 1-0 in La Liga clash
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () A superb strike from Jose Luis Morales condemned Real Madrid to a 1-0 defeat away to Levante on Saturday which saw them unseated at the top of the La Liga standings by Barcelona.
