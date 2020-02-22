Global  

Jose Luis Morales strikes as Levante down Real Madrid 1-0 in La Liga clash

Zee News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
A superb strike from Jose Luis Morales condemned Real Madrid to a 1-0 defeat away to Levante on Saturday which saw them unseated at the top of the La Liga standings by Barcelona.
Recent related news from verified sources

Morales stunner ends Real Madrid’s long unbeaten league run at Levante

Levante captain Jose Luis Morales’ stunning finish saw Real Madrid lose 1-0 at Ciutat de Valencia as Eden Hazard limped off during the second half.
Belfast Telegraph

Levante 1-0 Real Madrid: Title hopefuls fall to first league defeat since October

Real Madrid spurn the chance to go back above Barcelona at the top of La Liga as mid-table Levante inflict their first league defeat since October.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News

