Women's T20 World Cup: England to meet South Africa in Perth

England begin their bid to become double world champions when they take on South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published 18 hours ago Yeshaneh smashes women's half marathon world record Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh knock 20 seconds off the women's half marathon world record in the UAE, wearing a permitted version of the Nike Vaporfly shoe. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:13Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Dan Mousley has Warwickshire first team in his sights Tony Frost believes Dan Mousley will be “knocking on the first-team door” at Warwickshire in 2020 after the Bears’ academy product starred for England at...

Lichfield Mercury 3 days ago



Women's T20 World Cup: England, South Africa storm to warm-up wins, India-Pakistan tie abandoned Skipper Heather Knight and Danni Wyatt led the way as England bounced back from not making the final of a preceding tri-series, beating New Zealand in their...

Zee News 1 week ago





Tweets about this