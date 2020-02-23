Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tyson Fury sings 'American Pie' after beating Deontay Wilder during postfight interview

Tyson Fury sings 'American Pie' after beating Deontay Wilder during postfight interview

FOX Sports Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury sings 'American Pie' after beating Deontay Wilder during postfight interviewCome for the victory, stay for the karaoke. Following his authoritative win over Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight Championship, lineal champion Tyson Fury burst into song with a rendition of "American Pie" that had the whole arena singing along.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published < > Embed
News video: Fury beats Wilder in heavyweight rematch

Fury beats Wilder in heavyweight rematch 05:50

 British boxer Tyson Fury has beaten American fighter Deontay Wilder in their WBC heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Not bad for an old fat guy who can't punch!' says Fury after defeating Wilder [Video]'Not bad for an old fat guy who can't punch!' says Fury after defeating Wilder

Tyson Fury says he expects to have a rematch with Deontay Wilder after taking the American's WBC heavyweight title in a seventh round TKO in Las Vegas.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:42Published

Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title [Video]Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title

Tyson Fury produced a stunning performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to finally win the WBC world heavyweight title. Fourteen months on from his controversial draw with Wilder –..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tyson Fury sings American Pie in ring as delighted Gypsy King celebrates Deontay Wilder win

Tyson Fury sings American Pie in ring as delighted Gypsy King celebrates Deontay Wilder winFury produced a near-perfect performance as he knocked Wilder down twice and then saw the fight stopped in the seventh round to win the WBC world title
Daily Star

WATCH: Tyson Fury sings 'American Pie' after title fight win over Deontay Wilder

Fury is no stranger to karaoke, but this epic performance came after one of the biggest moments of his career
CBS Sports


Tweets about this

STVLouise

Louise Hosie RT @GuardianUS: Tyson Fury sings two-minute version of American Pie after beating Deontay Wilder https://t.co/irYoglVy2f 2 minutes ago

jelaaaaan_79

jelaaaaan RT @boxingvideoscom: Tyson Fury sings ‘American Pie’ after beating Deontay Wilder during postfight interview | PBC ON FOX https://t.co/Bihm… 2 minutes ago

shannonscoll

shannon scoll Tyson Fury sings two-minute version of American Pie after win... https://t.co/XPlvqj5Cad 5 minutes ago

niiollennu14

nii amaa ollennu RT @garyalsmith: Tyson Fury sings 'American Pie' after destroying Deontay Wilder. In Black History Month. https://t.co/CdDRdiMT10 8 minutes ago

NigerianReviews

NigerianReviews News Fury licked blood off Wilder, praised Jesus, sings American Pie, social media reacts: Only a few would have expecte… https://t.co/tM80q41umD 24 minutes ago

SallyJosephine

Sally-Anne Cross Tyson Fury sings two-minute version of American Pie after beating Deontay Wilder https://t.co/GzmpmqPvTP 28 minutes ago

ossien1

#ossietheludditeDDD RT @Hrawli: My prediction for No 1 this week is American Pie by the Gypsy King. Fabulous. 😂 Tyson Fury sings American Pie after defeating… 31 minutes ago

stuael

ⓢⓣⓤ Liked on YouTube: Tyson Fury sings American Pie after defeating Deontay Wilder https://t.co/Tp1koXHEuy 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.