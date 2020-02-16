Global  

Tyson Fury sings 'American Pie' after beating Deontay Wilder during postfight interview

FOX Sports Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury sings 'American Pie' after beating Deontay Wilder during postfight interviewCome for the victory, stay for the karaoke. Following his authoritative win over Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight Championship, lineal champion Tyson Fury burst into song with a rendition of "American Pie" that had the whole arena singing along.
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch

 Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder (42-0-1) is putting his title on the line against Lineal Champion Fury (29-0-1). The much-anticipated rematch comes on the heels of their epic 2018 bout that resulted in a draw. Fury led most of the match on the...

