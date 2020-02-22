Global  

Garth Crooks launches into astonishing referee rant after Chelsea vs Spurs VAR farce

Daily Star Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Garth Crooks launches into astonishing referee rant after Chelsea vs Spurs VAR farceTottenham star Giovani Lo Celso somehow avoided a red card in their 2-1 defeat away at Chelsea and Garth Crooks was not best pleased
Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: 'Our referees are bottling it!' - Crooks on Lo Celso tackle

Garth Crooks says Premier League referees have "lost their nerve" after Tottenham's Giovani lo Celso avoids a sending off for a challenge on Chelsea captain...
BBC Sport

