Cristiano Ronaldo scores for record-equalling Serie A appearance in Juventus win

Zee News Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 1,000th professional match by scoring for a record-equalling eleventh consecutive Serie A appearance to set leaders Juventus on the way to a 2-1 win at SPAL in a top-versus-bottom match on Saturday.
SPAL 1-2 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores in win to equal Serie A record in 1,000th game

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for an 11th successive Serie A game on his 1,000th senior appearance as leaders Juventus defeat bottom side SPAL.
BBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo scores record-equalling goal on 1,000th senior game while Erling Haaland scores 40th goal of the season

Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland had games to remember on Saturday, with both players bagging landmark goals. The Portuguese, who is a well-established great...
talkSPORT


