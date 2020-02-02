Cristiano Ronaldo scores for record-equalling Serie A appearance in Juventus win

Cristiano Ronaldo scores for an 11th successive Serie A game on his 1,000th senior appearance as leaders Juventus defeat bottom side SPAL.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores record-equalling goal on 1,000th senior game while Erling Haaland scores 40th goal of the season Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland had games to remember on Saturday, with both players bagging landmark goals. The Portuguese, who is a well-established great...

talkSPORT 10 hours ago



