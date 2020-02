Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Dillian Whyte has hit out at his promoter Eddie Hearn on social media for his reaction to Tyson Fury’s knockout win over Deontay Wilder. The ‘Gypsy King’ shocked the world by flooring the ‘Bronze Bomber’ twice before forcing his corner to throw in the towel after seven rounds. Promoter Hearn, who represents both Whyte and […] 👓 View full article