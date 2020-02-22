Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Ian Wright says VAR's mistake over Giovani Lo Celso tackle is 'a step in the right direction'

Ian Wright says VAR's mistake over Giovani Lo Celso tackle is 'a step in the right direction'

Football.london Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Ian Wright says VAR's mistake over Giovani Lo Celso tackle is 'a step in the right direction'The PGMOL confirmed that a human error had been made over a VAR decision during Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham and that Giovani Lo Celso should have been sent off for a tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mourinho: VAR error is ‘not my problem’ [Video]Mourinho: VAR error is ‘not my problem’

VAR has “killed” Tottenham a number of times this season, according to Jose Mourinho, who says the error that saw Giovani Lo Celso’s controversial tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta go unpunished is..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:54Published

Lampard: Everyone could see VAR mistake [Video]Lampard: Everyone could see VAR mistake

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says the VAR mistake that saw Tottenham’s Giovani Lo Celso escape punishment for his challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta is simply “not good enough”.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta delivers his verdict on Giovani Lo Celso VAR incident against Spurs

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta delivers his verdict on Giovani Lo Celso VAR incident against SpursGiovani Lo Celso escaped a red card after during a tackle on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta in the Blues' victory over Spurs at Stamford Bridge, with...
Football.london

Giovani Lo Celso escapes red card after VAR check for late tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta during Chelsea vs Tottenham clash

Giovani Lo Celso escaped a red card for a horror tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta during Saturday’s derby clash. The Chelsea captain tackled the Tottenham...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily StarBBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Ian Wright says VAR's mistake over Giovani Lo Celso tackle is 'a step in the right direction'… https://t.co/rNHo4uOE2F 41 minutes ago

ThfcNews2020

THFCNews2020 Ian Wright says VAR's mistake over Giovani Lo Celso tackle is 'a step in the right direction'… https://t.co/UC65oqOHKL 48 minutes ago

FPL_Ross

⚽ FPL Ross ⚽ Ian Wright says VAR's mistake over Giovani Lo Celso tackle is 'a step in the right direction' https://t.co/NtsYFrWzDZ #THFC #COYS 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.