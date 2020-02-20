Global  

Eddie Hearn EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’ve already spoken to Anthony Joshua after Tyson Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder and he wants unification fight NEXT’

talkSPORT Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Eddie Hearn has told talkSPORT Anthony Joshua is determined to set up a heavyweight unification showdown with the new WBC champion Tyson Fury this summer. Speaking on the Weekend Sports Breakfast, Joshua’s promoter said he will go all out to set up a monster all-British clash next after Fury’s sensational victory over Deontay Wilder. Joshua, […]
