Eddie Hearn EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’ve already spoken to Anthony Joshua after Tyson Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder and he wants unification fight NEXT’
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Eddie Hearn has told talkSPORT Anthony Joshua is determined to set up a heavyweight unification showdown with the new WBC champion Tyson Fury this summer. Speaking on the Weekend Sports Breakfast, Joshua’s promoter said he will go all out to set up a monster all-British clash next after Fury’s sensational victory over Deontay Wilder. Joshua, […]
Deontay Wilder controversially taunted rival Tyson Fury about his mental health battles in a fiery press conference ahead of Saturday’s WBC heavyweight title rematch. The pair kicked off their final media event with a shoving match ahead of Saturday’s contest. When that eventually died down and...
Eddie Hearn has vowed to make Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury happen in 2020. Britain now has two heavyweight world champions after Fury stunned the world with an... talkSPORT Also reported by •FOX Sports •TMZ.com •BBC News