Eddie Hearn EXCLUSIVE: ‘I’ve already spoken to Anthony Joshua after Tyson Fury’s win over Deontay Wilder and he wants unification fight NEXT’

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Eddie Hearn has told talkSPORT Anthony Joshua is determined to set up a heavyweight unification showdown with the new WBC champion Tyson Fury this summer. Speaking on the Weekend Sports Breakfast, Joshua’s promoter said he will go all out to set up a monster all-British clash next after Fury’s sensational victory over Deontay Wilder. Joshua, […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend