Arsenal injury news: Expected return dates for Bellerin, Ozil and Torreira ahead of Everton

Football.london Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
A look at Arsenal's latest injury news and return dates with a Premier League clash against Everton and the return leg of their Europa League tie against Olympiacos coming up
Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal injury news: Expected return dates for Mari, Tierney and Cedric ahead of Newcastle

The latest Arsenal injury news and expected return dates as the Gunners squad have returned from their warm-weather training camp in Dubai ahead of their Premier...
Football.london

Tottenham injury news: Expected return dates for Son Heung-min, Juan Foyth and Harry Kane

All the latest Tottenham injury news and expected return dates following the disappointing 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Football.london

