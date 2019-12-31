Global  

Martin Keown sends urgent message to Arsenal about 18-year-old’s future

The Sport Review Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Martin Keown says he is concerned that Bukayo Saka’s head could be turned amid contract negotiations with Arsenal over a new long-term deal. The 18-year-old has proven to be a bright spark for Arsenal this season in an otherwise challenging campaign for the north London side. Saka has managed to get more first-team minutes under […]

The post Martin Keown sends urgent message to Arsenal about 18-year-old’s future appeared first on The Sport Review.
