Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs just the man to get Dan James flying again - Mickey Thomas' verdict

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs just the man to get Dan James flying again - Mickey Thomas' verdict

Wales Online Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs just the man to get Dan James flying again - Mickey Thomas' verdictFellow Welsh legend Mickey Thomas feels a pep word from Giggs is just what Man Utd wing flier James needs right at this moment in time
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Marcus Rashford and Ryan Giggs Talk Honestly About Their Manchester United Careers [Video]Marcus Rashford and Ryan Giggs Talk Honestly About Their Manchester United Careers

Marcus Rashford sat down with Ryan Giggs and talked honestly about his Manchester United career with a legend of the club in this Bleacher Report Football interview.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOLPublished

'Pogba could become Man Utd legend' [Video]'Pogba could become Man Utd legend'

Manchester United should do all they can to keep hold of Paul Pogba as he could go on to become a club legend, according to Lee Sharpe.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Manchester United legend Gary Neville believes Man City will beat European ban in the courts

Gary Neville thinks Man City will be able to overturn UEFA’s decision to ban them from European competitions. City were handed a two-year ban from European...
talkSPORT

"He is the future": Man Utd legend hails starlet who's got the "Mancunian fight, spirit, desire"

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra reveals he spotted Brandon Williams' talent.
Football FanCast


Tweets about this

mufcnews2019

Manchester United News Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs just the man to get Dan James flying again - Mickey Thomas' ...… https://t.co/V2ewmxugGI 5 hours ago

LarryCh49598510

Larry Chester Ryan Giggs Scarf Manchester United Legend Football Gifts https://t.co/HYuX7rPG6Z 2 days ago

ToyotaDenton

RRG Denton Toyota #ThrowbackThursday Manchester United legend, Ryan Giggs, picking up his Toyota Celica many years ago!🚗 Back in his… https://t.co/OkxQ20SWJq 3 days ago

TheStandingFF

The Standing Football Fan OH JAMIE, REALLY...? 😐🤦🏻‍♂️ @Carra23 left out Ryan Giggs in his Liverpool-Manchester United combined line-up. The… https://t.co/pTyAwGZcva 5 days ago

Ingrid_thinking

Righteous Stoner. 🍁 Not tryna argue how great a player Ryan Giggs was, not just a Manchester United Legend but in world football overal… https://t.co/Xyvf2Ve0A5 5 days ago

socclab

Soccer Lab Man Utd legend Ryan Giggs has offered his verdict on Daniel James following a drop in form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer… https://t.co/f2UxKRrzDD 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.