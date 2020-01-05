'Frustrated' - Nottingham Forest video verdict after QPR draw

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest Frank Lampard hailed Callum Hudson-Odoi for taking a “step forward” with his match-winning turn against Nottingham Forest. The 19-year-old endured a turbulent 2019 that included his England debut,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published on January 5, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources The line-up Nottingham Forest fans want to see face QPR in Championship clash Nottingham Forest resume their Championship season against QPR - which 11 players do fans want to see in the line-up?

Nottingham Post 6 days ago



'Had some pain' - Latest Nottingham Forest injury news ahead of QPR clash Nottingham Forest news | The Reds take on QPR at the City Ground on Saturday in their next match in the Sky Bet Championship

Nottingham Post 4 days ago





Tweets about this