Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Frustrated' - Nottingham Forest video verdict after QPR draw

'Frustrated' - Nottingham Forest video verdict after QPR draw

Nottingham Post Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
'Frustrated' - Nottingham Forest video verdict after QPR drawNottingham Forest 0 QPR 0 match reaction - Nottingham Forest club writer Sarah Clapson shares her views on the performance against QPR.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest [Video]Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest

Frank Lampard hailed Callum Hudson-Odoi for taking a “step forward” with his match-winning turn against Nottingham Forest. The 19-year-old endured a turbulent 2019 that included his England debut,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The line-up Nottingham Forest fans want to see face QPR in Championship clash

Nottingham Forest resume their Championship season against QPR - which 11 players do fans want to see in the line-up?
Nottingham Post

'Had some pain' - Latest Nottingham Forest injury news ahead of QPR clash

'Had some pain' - Latest Nottingham Forest injury news ahead of QPR clashNottingham Forest news | The Reds take on QPR at the City Ground on Saturday in their next match in the Sky Bet Championship
Nottingham Post


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.