Mike Tyson’s wild Tyson Fury celebration goes viral after Deontay Wilder victory

Daily Star Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Mike Tyson’s wild Tyson Fury celebration goes viral after Deontay Wilder victoryMike Tyson was seen screaming and throwing his hands in the air as Tyson Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round
News video: Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch 01:04

 Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Set for Epic Rematch WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder (42-0-1) is putting his title on the line against Lineal Champion Fury (29-0-1). The much-anticipated rematch comes on the heels of their epic 2018 bout that resulted in a draw. Fury led most of the match on the...

Tyson Fury in profile [Video]Tyson Fury in profile

A look at boxer Tyson Fury in profile, as the eccentric fighter takes the WBC world heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder.

'Not bad for an old fat guy who can't punch!' says Fury after defeating Wilder [Video]'Not bad for an old fat guy who can't punch!' says Fury after defeating Wilder

Tyson Fury says he expects to have a rematch with Deontay Wilder after taking the American's WBC heavyweight title in a seventh round TKO in Las Vegas.

Mike Tyson admits surprise at Tyson Fury’s boxing style in Deontay Wilder fight

Mike Tyson admits surprise at Tyson Fury’s boxing style in Deontay Wilder fightBoxing legend Mike Tyson has given his verdict on Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder’s first fight, ahead of their February 22 rematch
Daily Star

Slice of pizza and glass of water: Tyson Fury's 'celebration plans' for Deontay Wilder win

Slice of pizza and glass of water: Tyson Fury's 'celebration plans' for Deontay Wilder winNew WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has explained the surprising way he is going to celebrate his TKO victory over Deontay Wilder
Daily Star

