Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 knockout: ‘Gypsy King’ trainer SugarHill Steward claims he’s considering retirement, but is he joking?
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Tyson Fury’s new trainer SugarHill Steward has declared that he is considering retirement following the ‘Gypsy King’s’ knockout win over Deontay Wilder on Saturday night. The Brit shocked the world by flooring the ‘Bronze Bomber’ twice before forcing his corner to throw in the towel during the seventh round. Steward masterminded this game plan after […]
Dillian Whyte has hit out at his promoter Eddie Hearn on social media for his reaction to Tyson Fury’s knockout win over Deontay Wilder. The ‘Gypsy King’... talkSPORT Also reported by •CBS Sports •Daily Record