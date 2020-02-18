Global  

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 knockout: 'Gypsy King' trainer SugarHill Steward claims he's considering retirement, but is he joking?

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 knockout: ‘Gypsy King’ trainer SugarHill Steward claims he’s considering retirement, but is he joking?

talkSPORT Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury’s new trainer SugarHill Steward has declared that he is considering retirement following the ‘Gypsy King’s’ knockout win over Deontay Wilder on Saturday night. The Brit shocked the world by flooring the ‘Bronze Bomber’ twice before forcing his corner to throw in the towel during the seventh round. Steward masterminded this game plan after […]
News video: Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch

Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch 03:43

 Boxing heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder weigh-in heavier than their controversial first bout that ended in a draw ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas.

Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title [Video]Fury pummels Wilder to claim WBC heavyweight title

Britain's Tyson Fury delivered a dominant performance in his heavyweight championship bout with Deontay Wilder on Saturday. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title [Video]Fury produces stunning fight to stop Wilder and win WBC world heavyweight title

Tyson Fury produced a stunning performance to stop Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to finally win the WBC world heavyweight title. Fourteen months on from his controversial draw with Wilder –..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:00Published


Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder knockout: Dillian Whyte hits out at Eddie Hearn for tweet about Anthony Joshua fight

Dillian Whyte has hit out at his promoter Eddie Hearn on social media for his reaction to Tyson Fury’s knockout win over Deontay Wilder. The ‘Gypsy King’...
talkSPORT Also reported by •CBS SportsDaily Record

You've heard of rope-a-dope? How about blast-a-bomber?

Tyson Fury doesn't just want to beat Deontay Wilder. He wants to knock out the knockout king.
ESPN

Its_Opizzle

Opizzle RT @BleacherReport: Deontay Wilder was reportedly taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons after his loss to Tyson Fury, per @latime… 2 seconds ago

jaredsheldon01

Jared Sheldon RT @jamesenglish0: Tyson fury sent deontay wilder this video 3 years ago when he was over 25 stone and on the brink of suicide and tonight… 2 seconds ago

Saif14Rahman

SAiF RT @frankwarren_tv: HE’S DONE IT!!! @Tyson_Fury confirms himself as the number one heavyweight on the planet as Deontay Wilder’s corner t… 2 seconds ago

joseriaco

jose angel riaco RT @AllOfTheBelts: ‼️ WHAT A NIGHT 🇩🇪 Tyson Fury dethroned Wladimir Klitschko in Germany 🇺🇸 Tyson Fury dethroned Deontay Wilder in Ameri… 5 seconds ago

GarciaRegime

Garcia Regime @Tyson_Fury Congratulations, Tyson. You done something which will become legendary. You ended the legendary undefea… https://t.co/mUEBurCVUr 5 seconds ago

DanTheUnitedFan

Danny Johnson RT @sportbible: Tyson Fury landed a devastating blow in the 2nd round and Deontay Wilder never recovered. 🤒 https://t.co/8Uauv1MJ0K 5 seconds ago

bech_normand

Mark Normand Bech RT @BoxingKingdom14: Hope you all enjoyed the commentary! Signing off with this: Tyson Fury has now dethroned Wladimir Klitschko in Ger… 6 seconds ago

SBx11

Sai RT @johanxcv: Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder tonight https://t.co/OFZaNAowZX 7 seconds ago

