Ravi Pujari arrested in South Africa, extradited

IndiaTimes Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari has been arrested in South Africa and being brought to India by a team of officials, including senior IPS officers from Karnataka, a police official said on Sunday. Pujari, wanted in many cases including extortion & murder & on the run for over 15 years, was deported to Senegal, from where he had jumped bail last year, and extradited.
