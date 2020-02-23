Ravi Pujari arrested in South Africa, extradited

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Fugitive gangster Ravi Pujari has been arrested in South Africa and being brought to India by a team of officials, including senior IPS officers from Karnataka, a police official said on Sunday. Pujari, wanted in many cases including extortion & murder & on the run for over 15 years, was deported to Senegal, from where he had jumped bail last year, and extradited. 👓 View full article

