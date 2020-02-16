Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Women's T20 World Cup: England lose Amy Jones after quickfire start against South Africa

Women's T20 World Cup: England lose Amy Jones after quickfire start against South Africa

BBC Sport Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
England lose their first wicket as opener Amy Jones departs after making 23 off 20 balls against South Africa in the Women's T20 World Cup.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa [Video]England look forward to kicking off their T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa

England cricket captain Heather Knight says the team are looking forward to playing their T20 World Cup opening match against South Africa at the WACA in Perth, Australia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Listen and Read: Carole Barrowman's Audiobook Picks [Video]Listen and Read: Carole Barrowman's Audiobook Picks

So many books to read... so little time! That's why audiobooks have become so popular recently. You can check off those books you've been dying to read on the go! Our book reviewer Carole Barrowman is..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 05:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

England vs South Africa live stream: watch today's T20 Women's World Cup 2020 from anywhere


TechRadar Also reported by •Zee NewsBBC NewsallAfrica.com

Women's T20 World Cup: England, South Africa storm to warm-up wins, India-Pakistan tie abandoned

Skipper Heather Knight and Danni Wyatt led the way as England bounced back from not making the final of a preceding tri-series, beating New Zealand in their...
Zee News


Tweets about this

AceDailyNews

#AceNewsRoom #AceSportsNews – England lose their first wicket as opener Amy Jones departs after making 23 off 20***against S… https://t.co/PwmRQnVJ23 2 minutes ago

Wellcome_Home

Wellcome-home (Women’s T20 World Cup: England lose Amy Jones after quickfire start against South Africa) has been published on Go… https://t.co/NNBoPYOJ7F 11 minutes ago

mikeliveira

miguel oliveira Women's T20 World Cup: England lose Amy Jones after quickfire start against South Africa… https://t.co/LBhxpCxkRl 23 minutes ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins Women's T20 World Cup: England lose Amy Jones after quickfire start against South Africa https://t.co/E8tTycDmi8 vi… https://t.co/lwZwxDK1nv 24 minutes ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Women's T20 World Cup: England lose Amy Jones after quickfire start against South Africa https://t.co/GlYdWL4yn9 31 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Women’s T20 World Cup: England lose Amy Jones after quickfire start against South Africa https://t.co/ZAUprEyZZj 33 minutes ago

infocrick

Cricket News Women's T20 World Cup: England lose Amy Jones after quickfire start against South Africa https://t.co/eK61VX8Jyb 38 minutes ago

Diana_Palmieri

ex mente tota Women's T20 World Cup: England lose Amy Jones after quickfire start against South Africa https://t.co/4teEVbi7gM 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.