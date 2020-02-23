Clashes at anti-CAA protest in Delhi's Jaffrabad

Global  

Clashes broke out between two groups of people near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi on Sunday evening where a large number of people had gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Police fired tear gas shells as members of the two groups pelted stones at each other in Maujpur.
 Violence broke out in the Maujpur area in the national capital on Sunday. Stone pelting was reported between two clashing groups in the area which is very close to Jaffrabad which has become the site of a new anti-CAA protest. On Saturday night, dozens of protestors, mainly women, collected near the...

