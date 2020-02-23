Tyson Fury appears to taunt Anthony Joshua with cheeky message on gum shield during Deontay Wilder fight
Sunday, 23 February 2020 () Tyson Fury appeared to taunt heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua by bearing a Nigeria-themed gumshield during his seven round thrashing of Deontay Wilder on Saturday night. The ‘Gypsy King’ added the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles to his lineal championship, twice knocking the American down. Eventually, Mark Breland in the corner for the ‘Bronze Bomber’ […]
Tyson Fury’s promoter spoke out about Fury’s upcoming fight with Anthony Joshua. According to Business Insider, he said the fight should be in the U.K. or the U.S., not Saudi Arabia. He said putting regular fights in Saudi Arabia “kills the sport.” Fury will put his unbeaten record on the...