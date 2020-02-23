Global  

Tyson Fury appears to taunt Anthony Joshua with cheeky message on gum shield during Deontay Wilder fight

talkSPORT Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
Tyson Fury appeared to taunt heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua by bearing a Nigeria-themed gumshield during his seven round thrashing of Deontay Wilder on Saturday night. The ‘Gypsy King’ added the WBC and Ring Magazine heavyweight titles to his lineal championship, twice knocking the American down. Eventually, Mark Breland in the corner for the ‘Bronze Bomber’ […]
