Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > India clarifies size of gold discovery in Uttar Pradesh

India clarifies size of gold discovery in Uttar Pradesh

Reuters India Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
India has clarified the nature of a gold discovery in Uttar Pradesh, after a government official said on Saturday that fields with reserves of more than 3,000 tonnes of gold ore had been found, prompting a flurry of activity on social media.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: FATF: All 39 members barring Turkey sent a stern message to Pakistan on terror funding|OneIndia News

FATF: All 39 members barring Turkey sent a stern message to Pakistan on terror funding|OneIndia News 03:38

 DESCRIPTION: TWO DALIT BROTHERS ACCUSED OF THEFT WERE BEATEN UP AND TORTURED ALLEGEDLY BY STAFF AT A PETROL STATION IN RAJASTHAN ON SUNDAY. DURING US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP'S VISIT TO INDIA NEXT WEEK, FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP IS LIKELY TO WATCH A HAPPINESS CLASS AT A DELHI GOVERNMENT SCHOOL. AHEAD OF...

Recent related videos from verified sources

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails 'historic' state budget; here's what govt announced [Video]UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails 'historic' state budget; here's what govt announced

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday tabled its fourth budget in the State Assembly. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented budget.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:17Published

Armed robbers steal gold worth $1.8m in broad daylight in northern India [Video]Armed robbers steal gold worth $1.8m in broad daylight in northern India

CCTV footage captured armed robbers stealing 30 kilograms of gold from the office of a non-banking financial company in Ludhiana, Punjab.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

GSI says no discovery of 3,350-tonne gold deposits in UP's Sonbhadra, rejects media reports

As per GSI study, it has estimated a probable category resource of 52,806.25 tonnes of ore with 3.03 grams per tonne gold (average grade) for a strike length of...
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesReuters India

Newrange Gold enjoys significant gold and silver discovery potential, says Noble in coverage initiation

Newrange Gold Corp (CVE:NRG) (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) offers investors exposure to an early stage explorer with significant gold and silver discovery potential, says...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sportsnews135

World News Read Most In 24 hours India clarifies size of gold discovery in northern state https://t.co/G21U6dkzkQ 38 minutes ago

TheGoldAnalyst

The Gold Analyst India has clarified the nature of a $Gold discovery in Uttar Pradesh, after a government official said on Saturday… https://t.co/8T8MbADu20 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.