Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid injury hell continues as forward suffers yet another setback following summer move from Chelsea

Sunday, 23 February 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Eden Hazard suffered another injury blow at Real Madrid after the forward fractured his ankle on Saturday. The former Chelsea star hobbled off during the second half of Madrid’s surprise defeat to Levante in LaLiga. Subsequent scans showed he had fractured his right distal fibula. A club statement said: “Following the tests carried out today […] 👓 View full article

